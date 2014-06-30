6 movie stars reborn in CG

This feature is brought to you in association with Masters of CG, a new competition that offers the chance to work with one of 2000AD's most iconic characters and win an all expenses paid trip to the SIGGRAPH conference. Find out more at the end of this article...

Once, the only characters it was possible to create using computer generated imagery were cartoon heroes such as Woody and Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story movies. But in recent years, CG technology has advanced to such a stage that it can even recreate live action actors in utterly convincing fashion.

Here we reveal how VFX studios have recreated six movie actors in CGI, including links to video highlights and behind-the-scenes interviews...

Who did we miss off our list? Let us know in the comments below!

Masters of CG is a competition for EU residents that offers the one-in-a-lifetime chance to work with one of 2000AD's most iconic characters: Rogue Trooper.

We invite you to form a team (of up to four participants) and tackle as many of our four categories as you wish - Title Sequence, Main Shots, Film Poster or Idents. For full details of how to enter and to get your Competition Information Pack, head to the Masters of CG website now.