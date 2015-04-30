6 branding mistakes made by new designers

As a new designer, taking the time to craft a coherent professional brand is vital to your success. Your future clients will be looking at your own brand as a measure of whether or not you will be able to do the same for them, so it pays to spend some time avoiding common mistakes.

A good designer brand is consistent, from the logo to the social media profile to the portfolio layout. Try to avoid mistakes like the following which can detract from your brand's image and cachet.

01. Underestimating the power of branding

When you're just starting out as a designer, you won't yet have had the opportunity to establish a strong reputation. This means that an identifiable, appealing brand is one of the best ways to stand out from the competition and lure in new clients. Failing to recognize just how important branding is for start-up designers can be a huge mistake, because it can potentially close down opportunities for growth. It's also important from an online marketing perspective, because it drives you to the top of the search results.

02. Not defining what makes your brand unique

Before you start sketching a logo or writing copy for your website, you need to first define what your strengths are as a designer. What do you have to bring to the table that your competitors lack? What is your message or philosophy? Do you have extra training from extensive TAFE courses? Be sure to include these tidbits in your branding strategy or you'll simply fade into the background.

03. Overcomplicating the issue

You may already know just how important branding is and have created a killer angle for your own. However, don't fall into the trap of making it so complicated that it can be confusing. You want a logo that stands out, but you don't necessarily need one with all the colours of the rainbow in it. Keep it clean and memorable.

