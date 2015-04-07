Are these the best cities to live as a freelancer?

Click on the image to see the full infographic

The best thing about being a freelance designer, especially in the internet era, is that you're not tied down to one location. But with so much choice available, how do you decide where to go?

Of course, the best places to live are largely a matter of opinion, and you can read about some of these in our article The best cities to be a designer. But you also need facts. And so to help out those of us who live in the States (or can get a visa to work there), Blinksale, an invoicing app designed for freelancers, has put together some useful ones in the form of this handy infographic.

Comparing some of the most popular cities for designers to live and work in the USA, it reveals statistics such as housing costs, percentages of self-employment, unemployment rates and healthcare costs. Click on the map image above to see the full infographic, and find out how your city ranks measures up to its rivals...

