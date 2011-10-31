CA Inspiration - 31 October

Happy Halloween! For today's blog I entertained the notion of a Halloween-themed for approximately two seconds before sanity kicked in. Mind you, good old Oliver Sin gets a lovely bit of zombie action in with his video submission for today, so it's not a completely Halloween-free zone. More tomorrow; send us things via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.
Fabricio Lima - Heineken STR Bottle
Simon Ellis - The Life and Death of the Average Person
Daniel Kanemoto - The Walking Dead - via Oliver Sin
Division of Labor - New Rules of Work - via Notcot