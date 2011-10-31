Topics

CA Inspiration - 31 October

By () Graphic design  

Give your brain a breath of fresh air - it's today's cavalcade of inspirational imagery

Happy Halloween! For today's blog I entertained the notion of a Halloween-themed for approximately two seconds before sanity kicked in. Mind you, good old Oliver Sin gets a lovely bit of zombie action in with his video submission for today, so it's not a completely Halloween-free zone. More tomorrow; send us things via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Fabricio Lima - Heineken STR Bottle

Aekido - Das Contras poster

Aekido - Das Contras poster

Simon Ellis - The Life and Death of the Average Person

Simon Ellis - The Life and Death of the Average Person

Man-Tsun - Anger

Man-Tsun - Anger

Mr Singh - Wired: Ice Cream

Mr Singh - Wired: Ice Cream

Daniel Kanemoto - The Walking Dead - via Oliver Sin

Dario Calonaci - Midnight

Dario Calonaci - Midnight

Renan Barco - Ribbons

Renan Barco - Ribbons

Anko Design - Keep It Inside

Anko Design - Keep It Inside

Division of Labor - New Rules of Work

Division of Labor - New Rules of Work - via Notcot

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles