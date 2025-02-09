Creative ads should be for life, not just the Super Bowl

For anyone in advertising, design or company building, the Super Bowl has always been a great symbol of creative ambition. Despite ongoing debates about the relevance of traditional advertising, this event remains a cultural touchstone – a rare platform where brands unveil their boldest ideas to captivate millions.

It’s not just an (extremely expensive) ad buy; it’s a high-stakes opportunity to create campaigns that resonate deeply, spark conversations and define the culture of the moment (see the best of 2024's Super Bowl offerings).

Super Bowl ad space is also a great equaliser, proving that with the right creativity, any industry – be it financial services, beer, cars, web development or otherwise – can deliver unforgettable stories. Over the last decade-plus, several digital-first product and experience companies have thrown their hat in the ring, including Squarespace, Coinbase, Wix and Paramount+, each delivering memorable ads. There was also all that fuss about M&Ms a couple of years back.

Squarespace "Hello Down There" (directed by Martin Scorsese) Super Bowl LVIII (58) 2024 Commercial - YouTube Watch On

Casual observers watching ads from these firms and others might conclude that originality is leading the way for digital brands. Yet, the reality these days is often different. In fact, in recent years, experts have noted a pervasive "sea of sameness" in digital product design, where the patterns of user experience and interfaces have become indistinguishable from one another.

This homogenisation is the result of many factors, including an over-reliance on standardised processes, which some say has led to mundane, emotionally un-engaging and commoditised experiences. The results are digital fatigue, disengaged audiences and uninspiring business outcomes.

Digital-first firms have shown they are willing to spend huge sums in the form of incredible creative ads to help achieve their goals. But what about their products and experiences the rest of the year? In today’s crowded marketplace, creativity and differentiation aren’t just a nice-to-have for one night; they are increasingly important business imperatives.



Here are three reasons why brands must prioritise creativity beyond Super Bowl Sunday.



01. Creativity fuels adaptability

The best super bowl ad of 2022, apparently! Coinbase Less Talk, More Bitcoin - YouTube Watch On

In today’s digital landscape, where sameness can lead to disengaged audiences and diminishing returns, creative differentiation has become the ultimate competitive advantage. A survey by Deloitte revealed that 87% of businesses identify innovation and creativity as critical to staying competitive and navigating disruption. For digital-first companies, embracing originality means more than just appealing to consumers – it’s about remaining relevant in an ever-evolving marketplace.



Creativity fuels adaptability, helping brands anticipate and respond to shifting consumer expectations while standing out in crowded markets. It also plays a crucial role in attracting top-tier talent, as employees are drawn to organisations that value fresh ideas and innovation. By prioritising creativity, digital companies not only safeguard themselves against market fatigue but also position their brands as leaders in originality and customer experience. Those that fail to do so risk being outperformed by competitors that dare to be different and resonate more deeply with audiences seeking fresh, meaningful experiences.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

02. Creativity drives revenue growth

Wix Super Bowl Commercial – Starring Jason Statham and Gal Gadot - YouTube Watch On

Investing in creativity isn’t just about standing out – it’s a driver of business success.

According to McKinsey & Company, companies identified as "highly creative" outperform their peers in revenue growth by an average of 13% annually. For digital-first brands, the connection should be clear: originality and innovation in product design and user experience not only differentiate a brand in crowded markets but also enable premium pricing.

When digital experiences are thoughtfully designed, they deliver more than functionality; they create moments that resonate emotionally with users. This kind of connection translates directly into higher conversion rates, repeat engagement and long-term customer retention.



By applying the same creative energy that fuels an unforgettable Super Bowl ad to their everyday products and experiences, digital brands have the opportunity to inspire and delight their audiences while driving meaningful growth. Creativity, when prioritised, becomes an essential lever for sustainable success in today’s digital economy.



03. Creativity builds brand loyalty

Creativity isn’t just about catching attention – it’s about forging lasting connections.

Brands that deliver distinctive, emotionally engaging experiences are far more likely to earn customer loyalty. According to Adobe’s 2024 State of Creativity report, 64% of consumers believe that a brand’s design reflects how much it values its customers. For digital-first companies, this connection is critical. Innovative design signals a commitment to crafting meaningful, customer-centric experiences, making users feel seen, valued, and understood.



This attention to creativity translates into measurable benefits, including higher Net Promoter Scores (NPS), increased repeat usage, and stronger customer retention. In today’s competitive digital landscape, where consumers are inundated with choices, loyalty is often a brand’s most valuable asset. By investing in creativity year-round, digital companies can go beyond functionality to create memorable moments that deepen trust and inspire long-term advocacy. Creativity, in this sense, is not just a differentiator – it’s a driver of enduring relationships.



By extending the bold creativity seen on Super Bowl Sunday to their digital products and experiences year-round, brands can forge deeper connections with their audiences and drive sustainable growth. In a world craving originality, the only way to stand out – and stay ahead – is to embrace the power of being different.