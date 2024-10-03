This simple number optical illusion is breaking my brain

News
By
published

I love a classic ambigram.

23 number optical illusion
(Image credit: u/CucumberFeisty582 via Reddit)

Optical illusions come in all forms, from mind-bending physiological phenomena to confusing cognitive images, but one variety that doesn't get nearly enough love is the humble ambigram. While these visual spectacles are often related to calligraphic design, this rotational ambigram example uses numbers to boggle our brains.

When we think of the best optical illusions, often our minds revert to vivid, undulating geometrical designs, but my personal favourites are always the simpler ones (and not just because it saves me a headache). The 23 illusion is a prime example of how visual suggestion can create a crafty illusion, even when we flip our perspective.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles