Cats react to optical illusion in adorable video

Our furry friends are smarter than they seem.

Cat sat on an optical illusion mat
(Image credit: ワビサビちゃんねる via YouTube)

While optical illusions often have a mind-bending effect on me, I've never given much thought to how they affect our furry friends – but of course, someone on the internet has. Testing their feline pals with a crafty optical illusion doormat, this YouTuber quickly realised that their moggies weren't as easily fooled as we might expect.

There are countless types of optical illusions, from the cognitive to perplexing physiological tricks of the eye. A prime example of the classic anamorphic illusion style, this mystifying op-art has been a favourite among optical illusion fans for decades – I guess cats just don't have the same artistic appreciation.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

