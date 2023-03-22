So, it turns out otters can see optical illusions

It's a question that has troubled many over the years – one of deep meaning and social impact. Personally, I have laid awake many nights just yearning for an answer. Can otters see optical illusions? Well, finally we know. Kind of (if you're a fan of these such images yourself, why not check out our top picks of these must-see optical illusions?)

If you're familiar with Creative Bloq, you'll know we love a good optical illusion. From a hidden illusion in the MLB logo to one that can predict your love life, we can't get enough of them. But it seems not only humans enjoy the fun – apparently, otters are just as mind-blown as we are when it comes to trippy optical illusions.

The Youtube video shared by KOTSUMET (opens in new tab) (above) shows two otters baffled by a rug that has the illusion of a spiralling pit and the results are delightfully adorable. Whilst they seem unfazed to begin with, it seems the cute little critters prefer to stay to the edges of the rug and avoid the darker sections where the illusion of the hole is most prominent.

When their owners pick them up and try to place them in the centre of the rug, the otters are visibly uncomfortable as they squirm and try to get away – seemingly to try and avoid falling. We can't help but be reminded of that cool Star Wars rug we shared recently that shares a similar illusion.

It doesn't take the animals long to figure out that the hole is actually a rug as they start trying to flip it over. So I guess the long-awaited answer is yes – otters can see optical illusions, but they can also see past the lies. We can now sleep at night.

