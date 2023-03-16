Everyone is regretting roasting this logo on Twitter

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

You're telling me that's not a bearded man wearing an orange hat?

A photo of a Prairie Dog wearing an orange beanie next to the logo for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation
(Image credit: Future/OKDWC)

Brand identity is important for an online business. Social media allows companies to connect with their audiences, share their products and provide information at just the click of a button. But sometimes, social media also makes a great hub of entertainment – like this hilarious Twitter thread.

This official Twitter account is clapping back at users over a funny logo misunderstanding. Many people think the logo looks like a guy with a beard wearing an orange hat – and the Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife is tired of hearing it and are making their thoughts on the subject known in a fantastic Twitter thread. Other companies are throwing their orange hat into the ring too, only to be roasted by the original account as their own logos are dragged into the spotlight – maybe they should have taken a look at our guide on how to design a logo.

In recent years there has been a considerable rise in weird and wonderful social media posts, like that car auto-body shop using a dancing cat named Maxwell that went viral.

See more

What ensued was a collection of hilarious interactions with other brands trying to make light of the situation. However, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Department decided to not hold back in their replies. Well, they do say you reap what you sow.

A screenshot of two tweets from Twitter showing a funny exchange between the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and another user

(Image credit: OKDWC/Twitter)

It's certainly one way to go viral on Twitter. We certainly won't be adding this logo to our list of the best logos of all time, but we can't deny how much entertainment it has provided. And hey, when making the header image I learnt that black-tailed prairie dogs are one of five species of prairie dogs and the only species that occurs in Oklahoma. Cheers, Twitter.

A screenshot of two tweets from Twitter showing a funny exchange between the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and another user

(Image credit: OKDWC/Twitter)

