Ingenious McDonald's print ads bring new meaning to fast food

It's called fast food for a reason – and now it's even faster. In a clever new print campaign, several familiar McDonald's staples have been been rendered at high speed – that is, turned into a series of horizontal stripes. And yet, miraculously, most are still recognisable.

Designed to advertise McDonald's presence on delivery app DoorDash, the campaign, titled 'Faster Food', achieves a motion blur effect by breaking down the components of each sandwich into isolated layers. (Looking for more design inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

(Image credit: No Fixed Address/Future)

"With McDelivery on DoorDash, Canadians can get their cravings delivered faster than ever," announced No Fixed Address (opens in new tab), the agency behind the campaign, in a press release. “These posters evoke movement and a feeling of rushing by, but each poster is grounded in the iconic colours of its hero offering.”

(Image credit: No Fixed Address)

But this is by no means the first time a McDonald's print campaign has played on the iconic nature of its products by distorting or minimising them. From the company's type-only billboards to those blurry burger ads (opens in new tab), McDonald's knows you know what a Big Mac looks like.

Still, this is yet another clever campaign from a brand that can afford to experiment with its identity – recently we've seen McDonald's go so far as to tweak its famous logo for a (brilliant) TV ad. But we've also seen plenty of ingenious ads from rival brands as part of the burger wars – often taking swipes at the McMarket leader. Top of the pack still has to be Burger King's mouldy Whopper.

