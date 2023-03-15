Ingenious McDonald's print ads bring new meaning to fast food

By Daniel Piper
published

Can you spot a Big Mac at speed?

It's called fast food for a reason – and now it's even faster. In a clever new print campaign, several familiar McDonald's staples have been been rendered at high speed – that is, turned into a series of horizontal stripes. And yet, miraculously, most are still recognisable.

Designed to advertise McDonald's presence on delivery app DoorDash, the campaign, titled 'Faster Food', achieves a motion blur effect by breaking down the components of each sandwich into isolated layers. (Looking for more design inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

McDonald's billboard ad featuring horizontal lines using the colours of an Egg McMuffin to create the impression of it moving at speed

(Image credit: No Fixed Address/Future)

"With McDelivery on DoorDash, Canadians can get their cravings delivered faster than ever," announced No Fixed Address (opens in new tab), the agency behind the campaign, in a press release. “These posters evoke movement and a feeling of rushing by, but each poster is grounded in the iconic colours of its hero offering.”

A McDonald's billboard ad featuring horizontal lines using the colours of a Big Mac to create the impression of it moving at speed

(Image credit: No Fixed Address)

But this is by no means the first time a McDonald's print campaign has played on the iconic nature of its products by distorting or minimising them. From the company's type-only billboards to those blurry burger ads (opens in new tab), McDonald's knows you know what a Big Mac looks like.

Still, this is yet another clever campaign from a brand that can afford to experiment with its identity – recently we've seen McDonald's go so far as to tweak its famous logo for a (brilliant) TV ad. But we've also seen plenty of ingenious ads from rival brands as part of the burger wars – often taking swipes at the McMarket leader. Top of the pack still has to be Burger King's mouldy Whopper.

