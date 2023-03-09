We're floored by this Star Wars optical illusion rug

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

This is trippy.

Optical illusions are designed to confuse us by tricking our eyes into seeing something that's not really there. Illusions are mind-boggling enough when presented as an image on the internet, but real-life products bring a whole new dimension to the confusion – and this hyperrealistic Star Wars rug is seriously trippy (pun intended).

Featuring Boba Fett hanging on for dear life during a daring escape, this is trompe l'oeil at its finest, and a must for any Star Wars fan (or anyone living life on the edge). If you're wanting to further fry your brain, check out our pick of these must-see optical illusions.

A shot of a Star Wars themed optical illusion rug on a wooden floor

(Image credit: Swanlion)

Selling for $50/£50 (opens in new tab) from retailer Swanlion, this circular rug cleverly tricks viewers into thinking they're looking down at the infamous Mandalorian clinging onto the edge of a danger-filled pit. The exaggerated perspective really makes you feel like you're staring down a bottomless hole, and it's almost as trippy as that floating crosswalk that popped up a few years ago.

It's a quirky touch of sci-fi and a great way to freak out your guests – just make sure they don't have a fear of falling before stepping into the room.

A shot of a Star Wars themed optical illusion rug on a wooden floor beneath a bed

(Image credit: Swanlion)

