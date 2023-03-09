We're floored by this Star Wars optical illusion rug

Optical illusions are designed to confuse us by tricking our eyes into seeing something that's not really there. Illusions are mind-boggling enough when presented as an image on the internet, but real-life products bring a whole new dimension to the confusion – and this hyperrealistic Star Wars rug is seriously trippy (pun intended).

Featuring Boba Fett hanging on for dear life during a daring escape, this is trompe l'oeil at its finest, and a must for any Star Wars fan (or anyone living life on the edge). If you're wanting to further fry your brain, check out our pick of these must-see optical illusions.

(Image credit: Swanlion)

Selling for $50/£50 (opens in new tab) from retailer Swanlion, this circular rug cleverly tricks viewers into thinking they're looking down at the infamous Mandalorian clinging onto the edge of a danger-filled pit. The exaggerated perspective really makes you feel like you're staring down a bottomless hole, and it's almost as trippy as that floating crosswalk that popped up a few years ago.

It's a quirky touch of sci-fi and a great way to freak out your guests – just make sure they don't have a fear of falling before stepping into the room.

(Image credit: Swanlion)

Read more: