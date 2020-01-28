Apple sale: Cheap iPad deal is flying off the shelves

Looking for a hot iPad deal this January? Then you won't want to miss out on these amazing Amazon deals. You can get your hands on a 32GB 10.2-inch iPad for just $249.99, and the larger 128GB 10.2-inch iPad for an impressive $329.99 – the cheapest we've seen it! That's a saving of $79 on the 32GB model and $100 on the 128GB model.

The 10.2-inch iPad is Apple's latest entry-level tablet and offers a crisp Retina display, brilliant battery life (expect nearly 12 hours) and support for the Apple Pencil and Apple's keyboard cover. Check out our Apple Pencil deals and the best iPad apps for designers to help you get the most from your shiny new purchase.

Apple iPad 10.2" 2019 | 32GB | Wi-Fi: Was $329 now $249.99 at Amazon

Save $79: Get a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard and the new capabilities of iPadOS for a price that you will find hard to beat.



View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2" 2019 | 128GB | Wi-FI: Was $429 now $329.99 at Amazon

Save $99: This is the cheapest we have ever seen the 128GB model. Plenty of storage, a beautiful screen and plenty of power at a price not to be missed.

View Deal

Across the pond, there are some equally impressive iPad deals worth checking out...

Apple iPad Air 10.5" | 256GB | Wi-Fi: Was £749 now £689 at Amazon (UK)

Save £60: Get a large 10.5-inch Retina display, advanced wireless connectivity, up to 10 hours of battery life and support for the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" | 1TB | Wi-Fi: Was £1,519 now £1,319 at Amazon (UK)

Save £200: Get 11 inches of gorgeous glass, a massive 1TB of storage, a powerful A12X Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel camera and support for the Apple Pencil.



View Deal

Impressive discounts (like the ones above) on the iPad don't come around too often, so you really need to take advantage while you can. And, why not choose yourself something from the impressive range of iPad accessories available to keep your iPad Pro shiny and new.

If these deals aren't available to you, here are some of the best iPad prices wherever you are in the world. You can also check our roundup of the best cheap iPad deals right now.