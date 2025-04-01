After a tumultuous start, Meghan Markle is finally launching her brand 'As Ever' this week, debuting with a range of wholesome pantry staples (including that long-awaited jam teased many moons ago). With a blend of personal flourishes and unique Montecito class, the Dutchess' brand is set to embody Meghan's elevated bespoke aesthetic, capturing an inspiring spirit of creative prowess.

From logo design controversy to brand naming blips, As Ever (formerly American Riviera Orchard) has been a work in progress for almost a year, yet the Dutchess' perseverance to curate the perfect brand illuminates her passion. With a sleek visual identity embellished with thoughtful bespoke details, the lifestyle brand bursts with organic beauty and personality.

Announcing the upcoming release via her newsletter, Meghan shared that the new As Ever collection would soon be launching later this week. Drawing inspiration from fragments of her personal life the drop includes a tea that takes a "fuss-free spin" on her homemade recipe "using fresh lemons from the garden" and of course, "the raspberry spread that started it all". Alongside the lineup are shortbread cookies, cake mixes, wildflower honey and sprinkles that "mimic the magic" of Meghan's luxe lifestyle, each complete with As Ever's minimalist quasi-regal packaging design.

Taking a personal approach, Meghan's branding is much more than empty marketing but rather a call to creative action. "I hope when you see what I've worked so hard to create, you're encouraged to know that whatever life brings you, you can do it too," she wrote. "Your value, your creativity, your joy - that is you, as it's always been and always will be. You are you - As ever, and forever."

