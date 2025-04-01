Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand oozes elevated class

News
By published

It 'mimics the magic' of her luxe lifestyle.

As Ever website
(Image credit: As Ever)

After a tumultuous start, Meghan Markle is finally launching her brand 'As Ever' this week, debuting with a range of wholesome pantry staples (including that long-awaited jam teased many moons ago). With a blend of personal flourishes and unique Montecito class, the Dutchess' brand is set to embody Meghan's elevated bespoke aesthetic, capturing an inspiring spirit of creative prowess.

From logo design controversy to brand naming blips, As Ever (formerly American Riviera Orchard) has been a work in progress for almost a year, yet the Dutchess' perseverance to curate the perfect brand illuminates her passion. With a sleek visual identity embellished with thoughtful bespoke details, the lifestyle brand bursts with organic beauty and personality.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.