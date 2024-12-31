Verbosity? Viral zooperstars? GIPHY's 2025 trend predictions are a wild ride

News
By
published

Prepare for a Gen Z takeover.

GIPHY trend predicitons
(Image credit: GIPHY)

GIF search engine GIPHY has released its trend predictions for 2025, and spoiler alert, it's looking like a Gen Z takeover is imminent. From Zoomer chat to the death of millennial slang, the next generation is poised to take the reins online – time to brush up on your brainrot folks.

We've already touched on some of the hottest upcoming trends in graphic design and digital art, but if you're looking for playful predicitons, GIPHY's got you covered. With an eye on the sillier side of the internet's top searches, GIPHY's first-ever Trend Forecast report is a wild ride, embracing the bizarre and offbeat.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles