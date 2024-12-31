Verbosity? Viral zooperstars? GIPHY's 2025 trend predictions are a wild ride
Prepare for a Gen Z takeover.
GIF search engine GIPHY has released its trend predictions for 2025, and spoiler alert, it's looking like a Gen Z takeover is imminent. From Zoomer chat to the death of millennial slang, the next generation is poised to take the reins online – time to brush up on your brainrot folks.
We've already touched on some of the hottest upcoming trends in graphic design and digital art, but if you're looking for playful predicitons, GIPHY's got you covered. With an eye on the sillier side of the internet's top searches, GIPHY's first-ever Trend Forecast report is a wild ride, embracing the bizarre and offbeat.
1. Verbosity
Okay, so I know I said Gen Z slang was in, but apparently so is flamboyant language. With a +850% increase in search for “Lugubriousness” and a +446% increase in “Pulchritudinous”, it seems we're moving to an era of exorbitant verbiage. Better break out those thesauruses in the new year.
02. Group chat slang
In 2024 group chat slang was on the rise with terms like "gm chat” (+52% increase), “hey chat” (+65% increase) and “gn chat” (+47% increase) dominating search. It's no surprise since GIPHY claims it "reigns supreme" in Gen Z’s group chats, expanding the way that we communicate with GIFs, clips and custom stickers.
03. Viral zooperstars
If you're chronically online (like myself, no shame), you'll likely have developed a mild obsession with the baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng. GIPHY predicts that these adorable animal influencers will continue to trend in 2025, after searches like “smoking duck” saw a +5394% increase, alongside “dancing raccoon” which saw a humble +182% increase.
04. The death of millennial slang
Sorry millennials, your slang's not "lit" anymore – time to get back to adulting because Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang is taking over. With increasing search for terms like “aura” (+778% increase) and “skibidi” (+112% increase), brainrot speak is regretfully on the rise, with familiar terms like "lol" and "vibe" fading into extinction.
05. Vintage internet revival
Fear not, although Gen Z is dominating the 2025 trends there's also an increased interest in Y2K aesthetics. From digital cameras (+71% increase) to flash games (+74% increase) and flare jeans (+64% increase), we're getting notalgic for the early days of the internet.
