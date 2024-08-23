Disney quietly changed scenes in Lilo and Stitch, and people are mad about it

Disney movies are sometimes subject to big changes during production. Just compare original Disney character designs with the finished results. But, more controversially, the animation giant sometimes makes tweaks to its films after release, and some fans aren't happy about it.

The age of streaming means that reedits can now be rolled out to everyone immediately, effectively wiping the original version of the film from people's libraries. That's what seems to have happened with an apparently innocent change of scenery in the release of Lilo and Stitch that has some fans lamenting the demise of physical media.

Imma warn yall again yall better start getting physical media before it’s gone pic.twitter.com/sepB2j2O0yAugust 20, 2024

Based on the comparison of the two clips in the tweet above, it seems that Disney has changed Stitch's hiding place in the scene from a tumble dryer to a pizza box. Presumably, the decision was taken after someone realised that climbing inside a tumble dryer isn't a great idea and could be dangerous if kids decide to copy what they see on the screen. But the change has triggered a debate about physical versus digital media.

While most people seem to accept that it was probably a good idea not to give kids the idea of playing in dryers or washing machines, some fans are concerned about how media companies can now change the digital products they buy without their consent. "Physical media is the only way to preserve what you actually paid for. Streaming services can change or remove anything at any time," one person wrote on X. "Once they get rid of physical media, they can control EVERYTHING 1984 style," one person wrote.

Some people pointed out other edits in Lilo and Stitch, including the scene where Stitch blows up the hose. Other people pointed out changes made in digital versions of other films they own, including music in Wayne's World apparently.

