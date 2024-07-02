Tom Hanks's new movie has the most eerily convincing AI de-aging we've seen yet

The young Tom Hanks in Here looks mindblowingly real.

A screenshot from Here showing Tom Hanks de-aged using AI
(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The director Robert Zemeckis has a reputation for experimenting with new technologies and groundbreaking VFX to tell stories on the big screen, from Who Framed Roger Rabbit? to Back to the Future and The Polar Express (see our pick of the best VFX resources). So it should perhaps be no surprise that he's one of the directors exploring the possibilities of generative AI, and in his next movie, he uses the tech to make the previously impossible possible.

Here uses a range of effects to tell the life story of a couple played by a 67-year-old Tom Hanks and 58-year-old Robin Wright. In some scenes, their appearance is altered using traditional makeup effects, but for the most dramatic flashbacks, AI de-aging is used, and it looks scarily real.

