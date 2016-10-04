This month's cool stuff for web designers

Whether you're in need of a little web design inspiration or something to take your mind off jQuery plugins for a bit, feast your eyes on the hottest web design-related tools and trinkets from the last month.
01. Practical SVG
Chris Coyier helps you harness the power and possibilities of crisp, performance-efficient SVG in this new book.
02. Know Cards
Bring the Internet of Things to your fingertips with these decks of cards, designed to help you understand and design new products.
03. Inclusive Design Patterns
Heydon Pickering’s guide helps bust accessibility myths and runs down the rules for making your designs inclusive.
04. Relate
The free UI kit from InVision includes 45 design templates, 15 categories, and more than 99 UI components for web, tablet and mobile.
05. Better
Fitting its quest for ethical design, Ind.ie has released a tracker blocker protecting you from behavioural advertising.
06. Time is Money
Convince your organisation to upgrade its web performance via case studies from Tammy Everts.
This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 284; buy it here!