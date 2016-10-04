This month's cool stuff for web designers

Whether you're in need of a little web design inspiration or something to take your mind off jQuery plugins for a bit, feast your eyes on the hottest web design-related tools and trinkets from the last month.

Get your SVG on with Chris Coyier's essential guide

Chris Coyier helps you harness the power and possibilities of crisp, performance-efficient SVG in this new book.

Understand, brainstorm and build the IoT

Bring the Internet of Things to your fingertips with these decks of cards, designed to help you understand and design new products.

Here's a useful guide to keeping your designs accessible

Heydon Pickering’s guide helps bust accessibility myths and runs down the rules for making your designs inclusive.

This excellent UI kit's completely free

The free UI kit from InVision includes 45 design templates, 15 categories, and more than 99 UI components for web, tablet and mobile.

Better is available both for Mac and iOS

Fitting its quest for ethical design, Ind.ie has released a tracker blocker protecting you from behavioural advertising.

This concise book will help your case for better performance

Convince your organisation to upgrade its web performance via case studies from Tammy Everts.

