Illustrator gives free drawing lessons to inspire kids stuck at home

With children now stuck at home across the world, parents will be wondering how to keep them busy over the coming weeks. That's why illustrator Rob Biddulph has taken to Twitter to offer a series of draw-along videos for kids.

Using the hashtag #DrawWithRob, budding young artists can share their responses to Biddulph's tutorials, which he plans to share every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am GMT on Twitter. We love a good drawing lesson (check out our list of the best how to draw tutorials), and Biddulph's animal designs are a super fun example.

From tutorial 2: 'Sausage dog' (Image credit: Rob Biddulph)

"[Draw-alongs] are something I have been doing for years at my live events," Biddulph told BBC Breakfast, but with so many kids now stuck at home, "this is something I can do for those parents and those kids." As well as being posted to Twitter, the videos will have a permanent home on the illustrator's website. Below is the first tutorial, 'Gregosaurus'.

Biddulph is quick to point at that the draw-along is not a competition. "I've seen thousands [of entries] now, and every single picture is different and charming in its own way." We completely agree – here are some delightful #DrawWithRob examples from Twitter:

My little lad (age 5) *loved* your video @RobBiddulph, thank you!! Zach says "I tried really hard". #DrawWithRob pic.twitter.com/UFtnjwDblVMarch 17, 2020

Gregosaurus by Gil, keeping us going on day 3 of our isolation. Thanks @RobBiddulph #DrawWithRob pic.twitter.com/t8Bu4kJWQkMarch 20, 2020

So proud of my 9 yr old daughter, Daisy, after doing #DrawWithRob on Tuesday she has taken requests from all her school friends and has drawn lots to take in on her last day! @RobBiddulph pic.twitter.com/ciJlxxETBoMarch 20, 2020

Had a brilliant time taking part in #DrawWithRob as part of our first school day at home. I think Greg might have acquired a love interest @RobBiddulph. pic.twitter.com/XHgKi75G3rMarch 17, 2020

While the world is a strange place right now, we're seeing lots of heartening examples of community in the world of art online. These include Noel Fielding's online art club and French artists creating a giant collaborative artwork.

Visit Biddulph's Twitter page on Tuesday and Thursday mornings for the latest draw-alongs. "All you need," he says, "is a piece of paper and a pencil, and maybe some colouring pencils". And with that, we're off to draw Gregosaurus.

