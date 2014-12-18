20 Christmas gift ideas for graphic designers

We've updated our Christmas gift guide for graphic designers for 2017. You'll find a wide range of brilliant Christmas gift ideas for different budgets – don't miss it.

But if you really want to see 2014's ideas, too, then here they are...

Price : £39.99 (Graphite), £49.99 (Walnut)

: £39.99 (Graphite), £49.99 (Walnut) Available from: Amazon

We're big fans of Paper, the sketchbook productivity iPad app for designers, and its smart stylus 'Pencil', from US company FiftyThree. Available to buy from today from Amazon UK, Germany and France, Pencil comes in two models, 'Walnut' made from hardwood and 'Graphite' in brushed aluminium. A gorgeous gift for any artist.

Price : TBA

: TBA Available from: Les Manufactures d'Inopia

Keep your feet cosy this Christmas with this playful woven rug from French graphic designer Jean Julien. The well-known artist teamed up with distributors of decorative flooring Les Manufactures d'Inopia to create Lili and Ralph, a rather rotund feline and very flexible sausage dog.

There's no price attached to these, which suggests they don't come cheap. Still, a very cool present if you got cash burning a hole in your pocket.

Price : $40

: $40 Available from: Lamington Drive Editions

If you know a designer who likes a challenge, then 1000 Colours, a CMYK colour gamut jigsaw puzzle of 1000 pieces, could be the perfect gift. Each tile has its own individual colour, just ever-so-slightly different from those surrounding it.

Produced by Jacky Winter artist Clemens Habicht in collaboration with Lamington Drive Editions, this could be the most frustrating yet satisfying gift ever.

Price : From $14

: From $14 Available from: Martinich and Carran

Inject some colour and fun into a designer's life this festive season with these gorgeous hand-painted ceramics from Melbourne-based creative duo Martinich and Carran. Hand-painted by Rowena Martinich, each dish is a unique piece of stoneware, guaranteed to liven up any kitchen or dining room.

Price : £800

: £800 Available from: Klaus Haapaniemi

At a whopping £800 each, we know this is hardly an affordable gift. However, we couldn't leave this beautiful Bat Light off the Christmas wishlist.

Available from the London based, Finnish design and lifestyle brand Klaus Haapaniemi, this beautiful artistic pendant light combines polished brass and American walnut. So, if you've got a spare grand knocking about, this would make an absolutely gorgeous addition to any designer's home.

Price : £18

: £18 Available from: Hard Graft

This is a lovely little gift from the guys at Hard Graft – simple, clever, easy to use and keeps your keys nicely tucked away. So, if you know someone who's sick of stabbing themselves every time they sit down, this little beauty would come in very handy.

Price : $55

: $55 Available from: Amazon

Hand-carved from 100 per cent natural biodegradable bamboo material, this keyboard and mouse are the perfect gift for an eco-conscious designer. Not only is it earth-friendly, it looks pretty good too! Both connect via a USB cable and are compatible with Windows and Mac OS.

Price : £149/$199

: £149/$199 Available from: Little Printer

What's the Little Printer about? Well, the clue is in the name - it's little, and it's a printer. But it's far cooler than that, being a web-connected printer that you can use to print a miniature newspaper at the push of a button - just use your phone to subscribe to over 150 different publications and you're good to go.

You can also share your printer's details with friends and receive messages from them - both pictures and personal notes.

Price : £40

: £40 Available from: Huddle Formation

This gorgeous geo-graphic mint bucket tote bag is a brilliant gift for any designer. Made with heavyweight fabric and fully lined, you can carry around all your essentials with ease with this good-looking accessory. One of many sought after designs from the Huddle Formation Creative Studio.

Price : $543.15

: $543.15 Available from: Sit4Life

According to the company, the Herman Miller Aeron chair is "the most well-known ergonomic office chair ever made" and "the first to replace upholstery with the breathable, form-fitting Pellicle suspension that adapts to virtually everybody and keeps you cool and focused". A modern day classic, guaranteed to keep any designer comfortable.

