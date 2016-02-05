How to live like a creative

Click to see the full-size image

In order to find the time and inspiration to make amazing artwork, creatives must have some pretty unique and unusual daily habits, right? Well according to this survey from the portfolio site Format, the life of a creative mainly invloves a lot of leather jackets and pizza.

Having quizzed over 2,000 members from their online community, including photographers, designers, illustrators, artists and filmmakers, Format teamed up with Sam Island to visualise their day-to-day lives in a stylish infographic.

Even though the survey covers a variety of industries, there's a surprising amount of overlap. Find out if your daily routine matches up with the results by exploring the full infographic below.

