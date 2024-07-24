Listen up students! Grab a $150 Apple gift card with the purchase of a Mac or iPad

Get back-to-school ready this summer.

Listen up students – Apple has launched a brand new promotional incentive giving away $100 - $150 (£80 - £120) gift cards with all eligible purchases of an iPad or Mac from its Apple Education Store. 

Not familiar with this? A lot of people aren't aware that Apple offers student discounts to those in education, either as a verified student, teacher, or faculty, and it can be used by parents of students too. Apple's discounted education prices are available all year round, but this latest promotion will only run until September 30 in the US, and October 21 in the UK.

Beth Nicholls
