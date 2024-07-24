Listen up students! Grab a $150 Apple gift card with the purchase of a Mac or iPad

Listen up students – Apple has launched a brand new promotional incentive giving away $100 - $150 (£80 - £120) gift cards with all eligible purchases of an iPad or Mac from its Apple Education Store.

Not familiar with this? A lot of people aren't aware that Apple offers student discounts to those in education, either as a verified student, teacher, or faculty, and it can be used by parents of students too. Apple's discounted education prices are available all year round, but this latest promotion will only run until September 30 in the US, and October 21 in the UK.

To benefit from these offers, all you need to do is head to the Apple Education Store site, where you should be instantly met with reduced educational pricing (stamped with the Education Savings symbol) on popular Apple products. This can be used to save big on all Apple products including the latest MacBooks and iPad Pro models.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Student Discount promotion

From now until September 30, Apple is offering an extra incentive for US students to invest in either a Mac or iPad for their studies by throwing in a gift card valued at $150 with eligible Mac purchases, or a $100 gift card with iPad purchases.

UK students will get an £80 gift card with eligible iPad purchases, or if you buy a Mac, you'll be gifted with a £120 gift card from now until October 21, 2024.

But that's not all. In addition to this, both US and UK students can benefit from 20% off AppleCare+ to protect their new Apple device, as well as one month of free Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions.

It's worth mentioning that the gift cards from the promotion cannot be used or applied towards your current purchase, and you must redeem your gift card after

the eligible purchase. It can then be used for future Apple orders.

For a walkthrough on what to expect when using the Apple Education Store, head to our Apple Student Discount guide which has everything you need to know. Prefer Samsung? Check out our Samsung Student Discount guide instead.