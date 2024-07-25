I love Pixar's heartwarming Inside Out 2 illustration

Inside Out 2 has officially surpassed Frozen 2 as the highest-grossing animated film of all time and to celebrate, Disney has released two pieces of custom commemorative artwork. In a mashup of Disney-Pixar goodness, the exclusive art is a heartfelt homage to the studios' animation reign, proving they're not set to let it go anytime soon.

Known for their touching storylines and iconic character design, Frozen 2 and Inside Out 2 are standout examples of Disney-Pixar's boundless creative evolution. Combining two of Disney-Pixar's most iconic films, these candid stripped-back illustrations are a delightful treat for fans and a wholesome celebration of this momentous achievement.

Taking to Instagram, Pixar shared a custom illustration featuring Inside Out's emotions crew crowded around a large number one. Below, a message from Director Kelsey Mann and producer Mark Nielsen reads: "We are absolutely blown away by all the love for Inside Out 2 from around the world. Thank you for joining us on this incredible emotional rollercoaster”.

On X, Disney shared a heartfelt illustration of Arendelle royalty Anna and Elsa passing the torch to Joy and Anxiety – propped up by a proud-looking Olaf the snowman. "Everyone from Arendelle and Walt Disney Animation Studios is sending warm hugs to all of Pixar on their incredible achievement as Inside Out 2 becomes animation’s biggest movie ever," the tweet reads.

Everyone from Arendelle and Walt Disney Animation Studios is sending warm hugs to all of @Pixar on their incredible achievement as Inside Out 2 becomes animation’s biggest movie ever. https://t.co/LuOIDRz6Gm pic.twitter.com/XpFjr7hPjkJuly 24, 2024

