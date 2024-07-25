I love Pixar's heartwarming Inside Out 2 illustration

It celebrates a huge box office milestone.

Disney's illustrated homage to Pixar's Inside Out 2
(Image credit: Disney Animation via X)

Inside Out 2 has officially surpassed Frozen 2 as the highest-grossing animated film of all time and to celebrate, Disney has released two pieces of custom commemorative artwork. In a mashup of Disney-Pixar goodness, the exclusive art is a heartfelt homage to the studios' animation reign, proving they're not set to let it go anytime soon.

Known for their touching storylines and iconic character design, Frozen 2 and Inside Out 2 are standout examples of Disney-Pixar's boundless creative evolution. Combining two of Disney-Pixar's most iconic films, these candid stripped-back illustrations are a delightful treat for fans and a wholesome celebration of this momentous achievement.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

