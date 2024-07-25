I'm the poster child of Cadbury’s classic ads thanks to this AI tool

I’m in my “Cadbury Era".

Cadbury AI Ad tool
(Image credit: Cadbury/VCCP)

Confectionary connoisseur Cadbury has revealed an AI tool that makes you the face of its ads. In celebration of its 200th anniversary, Cadbury's latest AI-powered campaign reimagines some of its most iconic print ads from across the decades, letting you discover your 'Cadbury Era'.

Cadbury's long legacy has always hinged on a strong heritage, building itself as a brand rooted in timeless tradition. This playful blend of vintage design and modern technology not only showcases Cadbury's contemporary evolution but proves that its consumers have always been at the heart of the brand.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
