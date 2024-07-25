I'm the poster child of Cadbury’s classic ads thanks to this AI tool

Confectionary connoisseur Cadbury has revealed an AI tool that makes you the face of its ads. In celebration of its 200th anniversary, Cadbury's latest AI-powered campaign reimagines some of its most iconic print ads from across the decades, letting you discover your 'Cadbury Era'.

Cadbury's long legacy has always hinged on a strong heritage, building itself as a brand rooted in timeless tradition. This playful blend of vintage design and modern technology not only showcases Cadbury's contemporary evolution but proves that its consumers have always been at the heart of the brand.

(Image credit: Cadbury/VCCP)

Created in collaboration with VCCP London, the My Cadbury Era campaign centres around the AI tool built by digital agency Bernadette. By uploading a simple selfie, users can transport themselves into a selection of Cadbury's most iconic ads, with customisation options for added authenticity. As an extra bonus, once you've generated your personal AI poster you'll be added to a prize draw to win a tasty £200.

So how does it work exactly? Once you've selected from the seven vintage poster options, you're invited to select your skin tone and whether you'd like to appear masculine, feminine or gender-neutral. After you've popped in your details and uploaded your selfie, the rest is left up to the magic of Stable Diffusion. Unfortunately, it's not an instantaneous process and it can take a while to generate your image, but in the meantime, you can busy yourself by snooping at other people's creations.

Cadbury 'What would you look like?' Instagram Story - part of the 'My Cadbury Era' campaign by VCCP - YouTube Watch On

"My Cadbury Era is a product of human design and creativity which was boosted by Gen-AI technology to make something that wasn’t previously possible - using cutting edge techniques to bring something from the archives up to date and into a modern environment,” says Jonny Goodall, chief design officer at Bernadette according to VCCP's case study.

While I'm a little upset that I won't be Cadbury's new official poster child, I appreciate the amusement of my face being pasted onto one of its iconic vintage posters. If you'd like to try the tool for yourself, head to the My Cadbury Era website and for more vintage design inspiration, check out the best adverts of the 1950s and the best adverts of the 1960s.