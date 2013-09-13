Free book designed to nurture your creative well-being

Download The Creative Aid for free today!

Finding inspiration for your latest projects can be tough sometimes. Thankfully, designers are going out of their way to produce handy advice to help you on your way. Created by Kooroo Kooroo, The Creative Aid is a free book jam packed full of inspiration and available to download today.

Co-founders Nicole Smith and Richard Tapp explain the concept: "It's a mini resource for your creative projects and food for your creative thoughts. We’ve included our own valuable references and resources we know and trust as a means to help you get your projects done. We want to give you the creative push from a direction you may not have thought of, be it informative, inspirational, or simply entertaining."

All of the art featured, plus extra concept work for this book, is downloadable in vector format, enabling you to re-use and alter all art for any creative needs. A continuously evolving book, The Creative Aid is a must-have for any designer.

Download The Creative Aid for free over on Kooroo Kooroo.

