The coolest stuff for web designers this May

Summer is a-coming and hot diggity do we have some web design inspiration for you. Once again, we've gathered up the best new books, apps and other cool stuff that web folks are going to need in their lives this month. Take a good hard look at them below.

Sheldon the snail has some style guide tips for you

The updated ebook edition of Anna Debenham's Front-end Style Guides has landed, complete with cover art by Geri Coady featuring a snail named Sheldon.

Lego and robots; is there a better way to get kids coding?

Lego’s recently announced Boost robot-building kit is geared towards encouraging young minds to learn to code.

Work that command line, baby

Remy Sharp's Working the Command Line promises to tame the fear induced by terminal windows.

Minimise nasty freelance surprises with Cushion

Freelance life/work/money-tracking app Cushion has had a tasty redesign and is launching a new package aimed at teams.

If you want to design with Sketch, this book will sort you right out

There's a treat for Sketch users from Christian Krammer, whose new book takes on the app's advanced functions.

Will you be proudly showing it to your parents or 'losing' it on the way home?

Slow start to 2017? Sit pretty on your 2016 GitHub laurels, courtesy of Portland data-vis service Reflect.

This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 290; buy it here!