Glasgow Airport unveils new logo

The largest city in Scotland, and the third largest in the UK, Glasgow will have the eyes of the world on it next July and August when it hosts the 2014 Commonwealth Games. And in anticipation of a rush of visitors to the city, Glasgow Airport has undergone a rebranding exercise as part of a £17 million investment

Now the airport has unveiled the new logo Paisley-based agency Designline has created for it as part of that rebranding:

The typographic logo is said to resemble a thistle, the national flower of Scotland, and is set against a blue background, bringing to mind the colour of the Scottish flag. It will be teamed with a tagline: "Proud to serve Scotland".

The new branding will implemented across a wide variety of material including the website (below), a branded app, digital communications, corporate stationery, ambient media, promotional material and a Glasgow Airport mascot.

The new logo is already in use on the Glasgow Airport website

What do you think of the new logo design? Share your views in the comments below!