The controversial new Six Nations logo is already burned into my iris

The design certainly makes an impression.

Men&#039;s Six Nations logo
(Image credit: Six Nations)

New logos for sports teams and tournaments are often among the most divisive. After all, sport tends to inspire more vehement passion than, say, a fashion brand or a consumer product, and rightly so. Nevertheless, organisers may have been surprised by the scale of the backlash against the new Six Nations logo.

The new identity is intended to represent the tournament's "electrifying action" and its "vital spark of connection". But that spark has landed on the dry tinder that is social media and caught light to form a blazing pyre of derision that now threatens to engulf the men's tournament (see our pick of the best sports logos to extinguish the flames).

Six Nations logos
The new Six Nations logo fits into a wider brand identity(Image credit: Six Nations)

