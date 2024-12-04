Just when you thought brand collabs couldn't get any more tired, along comes the concept of anniversary re-editions. Hurrah! That's the pipeline sorted for the next decade.

Back in 2003, Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton dropped a range of luggage at a time when such fashion collabs still felt kind of fresh and novel. Now the Japanese pop artist is teaming up with the fashion giant again for a follow-up 20th anniversary (or 22nd anniversary) collection.

The fun little animation above, featuring Murakami’s panda character and a flowered-up Louis Vuitton logo, was released to drum up interest in the late encore. Alas, it looks set to be the most interesting thing about the re-collab. The products? Basically the same as last time, it seems: a bunch of bags with gaudy repetitions of one of the best fashion logos all over them. Who said fashion was fickle? If it ain't broke don't fix it, I guess.

Of course, I'm being facetious. LV wouldn't release exactly the same product again. Instead, we're told that each new item will be stamped with a special leather tag to distinguish it from pieces from the original drop. Thank goodness for that.

Of course, I'm still being facetious. Below, the Tiktokker Fishmeatdie provides a fascinatingly detailed comparison of the new drop with the original. It appear that there's a skateboard too.

It seems there's a skateboard too. I dare you to hit the local skatepark on that, sir.

LV diehards are invited to join the waitlist. For more radical branding news, check out the new Jaguar Type 00 EV design concept.