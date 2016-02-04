New Moleskine lets users personalise notebooks and planners
Now you can add your name to your very own Moleskine.
With so many great notepads around, it can be difficult to find one that's suits you personally. But there's certain brands of notepad that are more popular choice than others for their innovative designs – Moleskine, for example. Used for everything from impressive doodle art to sketches for new letterpress business cards, the stylish notebooks have long been a favourite of designers and writers worldwide.
Now, that personal touch is even more, er, personal. Thanks to Moleskine's new personalisation feature, anyone can add their name to a diary, journal or planner.
Users can personalise a graduation, wedding or birthday gift; or make personalised giveaways for special events like bridal showers or anniversaries. As Moleskine points out, it's also a great way to organise multiple notebooks by subject, client name and more.
There are two classic fonts to choose between – printed in gold or silver – and the feature works on the cover of a wide variety of Moleskine notebooks and planners.
Julia is editor-in-chief, retail at Future Ltd, where she works in e-commerce across a number of consumer lifestyle brands. A former editor of design website Creative Bloq, she’s also worked on a variety of print titles, and was part of the team that launched consumer tech website TechRadar. She's been writing about art, design and technology for over 15 years.
