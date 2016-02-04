New Moleskine lets users personalise notebooks and planners

With so many great notepads around, it can be difficult to find one that's suits you personally. But there's certain brands of notepad that are more popular choice than others for their innovative designs – Moleskine, for example. Used for everything from impressive doodle art to sketches for new letterpress business cards, the stylish notebooks have long been a favourite of designers and writers worldwide.

Now, that personal touch is even more, er, personal. Thanks to Moleskine's new personalisation feature, anyone can add their name to a diary, journal or planner.

A personalised Moleskin makes the perfect gift

Users can personalise a graduation, wedding or birthday gift; or make personalised giveaways for special events like bridal showers or anniversaries. As Moleskine points out, it's also a great way to organise multiple notebooks by subject, client name and more.

There are two classic fonts to choose between – printed in gold or silver – and the feature works on the cover of a wide variety of Moleskine notebooks and planners.

You can print your name in gold or silver

Personalise milestone events like birthdays with a named Moleskine

Liked this? Try these...

Turn your notebook into a unique business card

How to draw and paint - 90 pro tips and tutorials

The designer's guide to working from home