New Moleskine lets users personalise notebooks and planners

Now you can add your name to your very own Moleskine.

With so many great notepads around, it can be difficult to find one that's suits you personally. But there's certain brands of notepad that are more popular choice than others for their innovative designs – Moleskine, for example. Used for everything from impressive doodle art to sketches for new letterpress business cards, the stylish notebooks have long been a favourite of designers and writers worldwide.

Now, that personal touch is even more, er, personal. Thanks to Moleskine's new personalisation feature, anyone can add their name to a diary, journal or planner.

