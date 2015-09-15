Turn your notebook into a unique business card

Noted in Style have their own in-house design team

Moleskines and other notebooks are an essential part of any designer's toolkit, and the colour and style of pad we choose to carry around with us says something about who we are to friends – and clients. Noted in Style took, uh, note, of this, launching a personalisation and customisation service for Moleskine notepads, plus other top notebook brands including Leuchtturm1917, Castelli and Brunnen.

"We have our own design team to help advise customers of the options available and deliver the design they want, without compromise," explains Noted in Style Creative Director Gerald Glover. "As well as the panoramic cover we can also offer additional personalisation, both inside and out with a choice of elastic colours to ensure that your brand is communicated in a stylish and colourful way."

An innovative and unique way to spread your brand to potential clients and customers – or even serve as a new kind of business card – the minimum order is only 50 units. With a truly hand-crafted finish, you'll certainly impress with these panoramic offerings.

A new way to showcase your own brand

The minimum order is only 50 units – why not try it out?

Like this? Read these!