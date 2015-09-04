New Moleskine collection celebrates Coca-Cola anniversary

The collection features five original designs from top designers

There's no question that for many designers, Moleskines are the go-to choice for notepads. Thanks to their durability and range of styles and sizes, you'd be hard pressed to find a creative who didn't have one of their own. They've done plenty of limited edition collections, with their LEGO range proving particularly popular (obviously).

Today, the notepad giants have released a limited edition collection celebrating one of the most iconic drinks products in history – the Coca-Cola contour glass bottle. There's five original cover designs from some of the biggest names in design, including David Schwen, Hitomi Watanabe and Iku Oyamada of HI(NY) design and Ogilvy & Mather Paris.

There's two pocket editions and three larger products with original sticker designs included in each notebook. With such an array of different designs, there's bound to be one that will cater to your tastes. Shop the range here.

Original sticker designs are included inside each notebook

The contour glass bottle is celebrated throughout

Whether you're a fan of the drink itself or not, these designs are brilliant

Could the designs inspire what you doodle inside?

The collection is limited edition, so if you want one, you better act quick

