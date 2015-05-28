New app sees Moleskine move from paper to digital

Inspiration
By
published

TimePage from the notepad gurus attempts to provide a link between the analogue and digital worlds.

Reknowned notebook-maker and evergreen designer's friend, Moleskine has unveiled an unlikely ally to its paper-based products – a calendar app.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Craig Stewart
Craig Stewart

Craig Stewart is a writer, SEO strategist and content marketer, and is a former editor of Creative Bloq. Craig has written about design, typography, tech and football for publications including Creative Bloq, T3, FourFourTwo and DSG, and he has written a book on motoring for Haynes. When he's not writing, you'll usually find Craig under his old car learning about DIY repairs the hard way.

Related articles