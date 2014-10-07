Moleskine and Lego join forces to create these desirable notebooks

It's no secret that Moleskine is a favourite when it comes to the design community. Used to scribble notes and ideas, as well as packing the pages full of inspirational doodles, drawings and more, the humble notepad has turned into an essential.

Over the past few months, we've revealed the contents of top designers' Moleskines as well as showcasing new collaborations including The Hobbit and Evernote. Now, the notepad giants are teaming up with Lego to bring you a collaboration that will please anyone who has a thing for Lego art.

The company has released five new notepads, coming in a choice of white, red, blue or black, with a real Lego plate embedded onto the notebook covers. They're also decorated with sketches of Lego bricks and figures; you can sketch your own Lego avatar using the guide printed on the inside endpapers.

Will you be buying a Moleskine Lego mash-up? Let us know which one's your favourite!