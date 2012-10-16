Moleskine gets a Hobbit makeover

A good notebook could be described as one of the most basic tools in a designer's collection but it's also one of the most important. When that idea pops into your head and a simple scrap of paper just won't do, for many the only place to head to is to the trusty Moleskine - a fasionable brand of notebook produced by Milan-based company Modo & Modo.

Cult following

Back in August, we asked you on Twitter which notebooks you used in their creative work and a staggering nine out of ten respondents spoke of their love for Moleskine.

And they're not alone: Moleskine worship has almost grown to cult proportions, with fans uploading YouTube videos recommending their favourite products and posting their sketches on the company’s Facebook page, which has more than 130,000 fans.

Hobbit edition

Sadly, there's not too much information regarding the new Hobbit just yet. The featured images were found on Telegram - an Australian paper goods distributor.

The designs feature Mirkwood and the Lonely Mountain, and they’ll be available in two sizes, with either plain or ruled paper.

What do you think of these Hobbit-themed Moleskine notebooks? Will you be purchasing? Let us know in the comments box below!