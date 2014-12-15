Turn your iPhone 6 into a Moleskine notebook

The classic Moleskine notebook has been updated for the twenty first century in the latest iPhone 6 case.
Though the Italian book makers became synonymous with avid scribbler Oscar Wilde and frantic doodler Pablo Picaso, this new addition is a harmony of old and new – a slick functionality and a classic design.
The concept is simple. Combine the analogue feel of the Moleskine, bound by its black elastic band, with the latest technology in smartphones.
There's a compartment that can house the extra small Moleskine Volant journal, and credit cards, into its fabric, whilst your iPhone 6 sits opposite in a rubberised shell, surrounded by a suede lining.
This may very well me the iPhone 6 case of choice for all the modern Wildes and Picassos out there.
