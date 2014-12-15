Turn your iPhone 6 into a Moleskine notebook

Oscar Wilde would certainly sport a modern Moleskine were he alive today... but would he take selfies?!

The classic Moleskine notebook has been updated for the twenty first century in the latest iPhone 6 case.

Though the Italian book makers became synonymous with avid scribbler Oscar Wilde and frantic doodler Pablo Picaso, this new addition is a harmony of old and new – a slick functionality and a classic design.

The case allows full functionality of the phone, including the new camera.

The concept is simple. Combine the analogue feel of the Moleskine, bound by its black elastic band, with the latest technology in smartphones.

There's a compartment that can house the extra small Moleskine Volant journal, and credit cards, into its fabric, whilst your iPhone 6 sits opposite in a rubberised shell, surrounded by a suede lining.

This may very well me the iPhone 6 case of choice for all the modern Wildes and Picassos out there.

