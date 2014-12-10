DeviantArt releases free mobile art app

The new mobile app will allow users to update their status and upload images on the move.

The biggest online art gallery has today launched its new mobile app for iOS and Android, following the mixed reactions to its new logo design and website revamp.

The app is currently only available for smart phones, with plans for a tablet app inthe works, even though there are several non-official apps that are available for for both tablet and phone.

deviantArt worked with Moving Brands on both the new logo and the new mobile app.

The app is free, with an age rating of 17+, requires iOS 8 or later, and takes just over 18MB space. It will, however, offer its users quick access to the site’s 280 million images.

DeviantArt seems to be in no rush, either, as CEO Angelo Sotira told Creative Bloq his team had been working on a the mobile app and site redesign back in December 2013, at the Audodesk's Las Vegas CAVE art event. There are also more design changes planned for later this year.

Users will have all the main sections of the website at their finger tips, including the site's selection of art.

Users will be able to access the site's sections like news and what's hot, as well as submit their art, message other users, update their status, and create an artist watch list.

