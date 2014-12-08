DeviantArt reveals new logo and website

Artist Daniela Uhlig's piece takes pride of place on the landing page announcing the site's new look

DeviantArt, the online art gallery that boasts 32 million registered members, has revealed a radical new rebrand.

The new look, created by Moving Brands, leads with a new logo - a slice of the well known DA initials - in a bespoke 'Calibre' font, created by Klim Type Foundry.

"The logo is a careful evolution of their existing mark and a literal representation of their desire to turn the art world upside down," Moving Brands says on its site.

The logo isn't all that's changed. The site has a new layout and subtle colour palette changes. Perhaps more important is the immanent release of a new mobile app for both iOS and Android, launching 10th December.

Moving Brands created the site's new look, including the stylish new logo.

DeviantArt won't be the first art gallery to venture into mobile apps. The popular, stylish online art gallery CGHub branched out with its mobile apps last year, only to quickly disappear from the scene alltogether. With its massive, loyal audience, DeviantArt hopes to succeed where others have failed in the mobile art market.

A new landing page on the site features a personal message from co-founder and CEO Angelo Sotira, detailing the changes to the site’s 32 million registered 'deviants'.

Old and new: the new look is a step in a more sophisticated direction for the 14 year old website.

DeviantArt launched in 2000 as a site that shared skins - packages that alter the appearance of software - but grew into a site that featured all sorts of digital and traditional art, photography, literature and more.

Like this? Read this!