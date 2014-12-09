Artists respond to the controversial new deviantArt logo

Creatives have reacted passionately to deviantArt's revamped website and brand new logo, as designed by Moving Brands. But not everyone is happy.

Using the previous logo initials of a small d and capital a – cut either side at a 62 degree angle – the new logo is slick. Some have been quick to point out, however, that it resembles the logo of Russian design studio PlatzKart.

Claims of plagiarism aside, perhaps the worse accusation so far has been the new logo just doesn't scan.

Going for a clean, abstract design that has a cool geometrical tilling effect when multiplied, many have missed the implied link with the site's initials.

Can you see it? Moving Brands has created a logo that 'tessellates' into a groovy pattern. But can you see the initials?

However, the response from the creative community has not been entirely negative.

Deviant artists, both professional and amateur alike, have paid homage to the new design, with a variety of digital paintings representing the diverse audience deviantArt has attracted since it started in 2000.

Artist Ilya Kuvshinov, aka KRONPR1NZ, has created this image using the new logo.

With much of the attention on the logo, the newly revamped, and far easier to navigate, website has been somewhat left in the shade.

The home page still pushes 'what's hot' and 'daily deviates' to the top, but there's now a more pronounced news section.

There's also been critisism of the florid wording used to describe deviantArt's decisions to change its logo.

With stories on modern artist Damien Hirst already getting hits, it's interesting to speculate if deviantArt is set to take a new direction with its new look logo.

What do you think about the new logo? Join the discussion – leave your comments below.

