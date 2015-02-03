Paper art images perfectly capture the essense of Moleskine

Fiasco Design were tasked with creating the visuals for the new app

The Adobe Creative Cloud-branded Moleskine notebook for sketching allows you to easily convert your drawings into digital form, so you can work on them further in Photoshop or Illustrator. In short, you draw in the 'Moleskine Smart Notebook (Creative Cloud connected)' and capture your creations using the companion app (free for iPhone only).

Bristol-based agency Fiasco Design was tasked in creating a number of visuals for the product. "The brief was to create two key images – one explanatory, one conceptual – which Moleskine could use as part of their marketing campaign for the launch of the new app," co-founder Ben Steers explains.

"We created two seperate scenes for the two images. The explanatory image used real world objects, including a variety of Moleskine products. For the conceptual image we created a series of paper elements of tools you'd find in a creative workspace." Using hand-rendered type for both, the images are as inspiring as the app itself.

