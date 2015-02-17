Free ebook on interaction design to download today

This free book is available to download today

Want to know what interaction design (aka IxD) is? Or how to get better at it?

Listed as a top 10 design tool for 2015 by net magazine for its wireframing and prototyping power, our friends at UXPin have written this ebook to translate IxD theory into practical design advice. And it's totally free to download.

Interaction Design Best Practices: Words, Visuals, Space includes seven chapters of case studies, expert advice, and visual examples from top companies. Interaction design can get quite theoretical, but this book is written in a straightforward tone with clear design tips.

The seven chapters of the e-book feature:

Best practices from 30+ companies including Apple, AirBnB, Google, Facebook, Etsy, Virgin America, Dribbble, Hootsuite, and Behance.

Practical explanations of how to apply white space, size/distance, microcopy, visual design, and many other IxD disciplines.

Plenty of visual examples to illustrate every piece of advice

As a companion piece for putting these interaction design best practices to use, check out The Ultimate Guide to Prototyping. You're free to share both books if you find them helpful (the 2nd IxD book will be unlocked when enough shares are reached).

Download Interaction Design Best Practices here.

Like this? Read these!