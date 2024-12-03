The Sony PlayStation is 30, and how does the product of one of the world's best games consoles celebrate? By bringing back an old boot screen, of course.
Players have been surprised to find that a PS5 update changed their boot screen to the PlayStation 1 version. And not just that. Sony has also finally provided PlayStation 5 themes – one for each console generation plus a special PlayStation 30th Anniversary theme. The YouTube channel Push Square has captured them in the video below.
Long-time fans will remember the original boot screen fondly from the console’s launch in 1994. Each one of the themes even comes with the corresponding sounds from each console.
It just seems a shame that these new old PlayStation themes are apparently only temporary to mark the anniversary. But who knows? Maybe Sony will consider this to be a test and consider bringing in a more complete package of themes further down the line. For the moment, it's a nice tribute to 30 years of PlayStation history (also see the latest PS6 rumours).
Sony has also launched a PlayStation 30th Anniversary Sale, with big discounts on games and hardware running until 20 December. There are discounts on titles like Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part II and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, although availability may vary by region. Sony's also released a video celebrating PlayStation's 30-year history, thanking players for their loyalty and support.
Up for more retro gaming fun? See our PS Classic review and our pick of the best retro game consoles. And don't miss the leaked videos of the Lego James Bond game that never was (if they haven't already been taken down).
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.