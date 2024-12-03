The Sony PlayStation is 30, and how does the product of one of the world's best games consoles celebrate? By bringing back an old boot screen, of course.

Players have been surprised to find that a PS5 update changed their boot screen to the PlayStation 1 version. And not just that. Sony has also finally provided PlayStation 5 themes – one for each console generation plus a special PlayStation 30th Anniversary theme. The YouTube channel Push Square has captured them in the video below.

PS5 Home Screen Gets A Blast From The Past! | 30th Anniversary Themes - YouTube Watch On

Long-time fans will remember the original boot screen fondly from the console’s launch in 1994. Each one of the themes even comes with the corresponding sounds from each console.

It just seems a shame that these new old PlayStation themes are apparently only temporary to mark the anniversary. But who knows? Maybe Sony will consider this to be a test and consider bringing in a more complete package of themes further down the line. For the moment, it's a nice tribute to 30 years of PlayStation history (also see the latest PS6 rumours).

The original PS1 boot screen has arrived on the PS5 #PS1 #PS5 #PlayStation5 - YouTube Watch On

Sony has also launched a PlayStation 30th Anniversary Sale, with big discounts on games and hardware running until 20 December. There are discounts on titles like Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part II and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, although availability may vary by region. Sony's also released a video celebrating PlayStation's 30-year history, thanking players for their loyalty and support.

30th Anniversary | Thank You - YouTube Watch On

Up for more retro gaming fun? See our PS Classic review and our pick of the best retro game consoles. And don't miss the leaked videos of the Lego James Bond game that never was (if they haven't already been taken down).