The cancelled Lego Bond video game looked just like I hoped

News
By
published

Why was this game not made?!

Lego James Bond in front of a 007 logo
(Image credit: Lego / Danjaq LLC / Future)

A Lego James Bond game could have been awesome, right? I'd have played it anyway, and it seems so would many of others judging by the reactions to a leaked pitch that's doing the round on social media.

The 50-second video is being described as a trailer in man posts. It appears that it was actually a pitch for a game that never got made – and Bond fans and gamers alike now want to know why that was.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley