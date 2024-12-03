The cancelled Lego Bond video game looked just like I hoped

A Lego James Bond game could have been awesome, right? I'd have played it anyway, and it seems so would many of others judging by the reactions to a leaked pitch that's doing the round on social media.

The 50-second video is being described as a trailer in man posts. It appears that it was actually a pitch for a game that never got made – and Bond fans and gamers alike now want to know why that was.

The video, which has already been deleted from various platforms due to copyright claims, shows Lego James Bond reenacting iconic scenes from several Bond movies, including the famous crocodile gauntlet from Live and Let Die.

It was claimed that the video was a trailer for Lego Dimensions, Traveller's Tales' 2015 action game that featured characters from various IPs, including DC Comics and The Lord of the Rings. But over on Reddit, a mod of the legogaming subreddit, LEGOGameMuseum, says it was actually made as a pitch in a bid to get approval for a full Lego James Bond game – approval that never came.

Why? One suggestion is that it was decided Bond wasn't suitable for a kid-friendly Lego game because of the violence and sexual innuendo. That seems very possible. The video Some fans still hold hope that Lego Bond could make it to the game, noting the addition of the Gremlins Team Pack in 2016, but that was already a long time ago.

“TLG these days seems more willing to try different things in games, so it could potentially be revisited, the biggest barrier for would be WB forcing them to stick to owned IP,” the LEGOGameMuseum wrote.

