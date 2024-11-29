I can't get enough of this viral trend of posting indie game main menu UI designs

News
By
published

That is all.

An indie game main menu UI
(Image credit: Rablo Games via X)

Indie games come in rich variety of forms, with gems to be found in every genre. Godot Engine and GameMaker have been game-changers for making games. But what about UI design?

That's the topic of a new viral trend on X, the late Twitter, where indie devs are sharing shots of the main menu from their games. It's becoming the latest way for devs to share their progress following the 'How it started vs. how it's going' trend.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles