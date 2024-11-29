I can't get enough of this viral trend of posting indie game main menu UI designs

Indie games come in rich variety of forms, with gems to be found in every genre. Godot Engine and GameMaker have been game-changers for making games. But what about UI design?

That's the topic of a new viral trend on X, the late Twitter, where indie devs are sharing shots of the main menu from their games. It's becoming the latest way for devs to share their progress following the 'How it started vs. how it's going' trend.

I'm not sure who started the trend, but it's been rolling for well over a month now. It may have been 3D Glyptics, who posted the menu from the underwater first-person action horror B.C. Piezophile back in October.

Since then, those sharing their menu UIs have ranged from Bonsai Rosso, whose Over Jump Rally is a homage to SegaRally recreated in Unreal Engine 5 to Attu Games' whose platformer Scarlet Deer Inn looks totally unique with its embroidered visuals.

Developers simply share a shot of their main menu with the caption "This is my indie game main menu. That is all." Others who have joined the fun include Jack Chapman (ROOST) and Piotr Kulla (FUMES).

Some of the menus are eminently simple and practical UIs comprising an image and a couple of menu options to detailed animations with lighting effects and movable or clickable objects. The whole trend demonstrates just how rich and varied the world of indie games is.

