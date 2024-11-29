I can't get enough of this viral trend of posting indie game main menu UI designs

Indie games come in rich variety of forms, with gems to be found in every genre. Godot Engine and GameMaker have been game-changers for making games. But what about UI design?
That's the topic of a new viral trend on X, the late Twitter, where indie devs are sharing shots of the main menu from their games. It's becoming the latest way for devs to share their progress following the 'How it started vs. how it's going' trend.
This is my indie game main menu https://t.co/bvPE9BWe1H pic.twitter.com/eyc2ETuNjUNovember 28, 2024
I'm not sure who started the trend, but it's been rolling for well over a month now. It may have been 3D Glyptics, who posted the menu from the underwater first-person action horror B.C. Piezophile back in October.
Since then, those sharing their menu UIs have ranged from Bonsai Rosso, whose Over Jump Rally is a homage to SegaRally recreated in Unreal Engine 5 to Attu Games' whose platformer Scarlet Deer Inn looks totally unique with its embroidered visuals.
Developers simply share a shot of their main menu with the caption "This is my indie game main menu. That is all." Others who have joined the fun include Jack Chapman (ROOST) and Piotr Kulla (FUMES).
Some of the menus are eminently simple and practical UIs comprising an image and a couple of menu options to detailed animations with lighting effects and movable or clickable objects. The whole trend demonstrates just how rich and varied the world of indie games is.
This is my indie game main menuThat is all https://t.co/EvTq6oUjpG pic.twitter.com/XgD186NQ6YNovember 28, 2024
This is my indie game main menu'That is all pic.twitter.com/1wKslDTQWTOctober 20, 2024
This is my indie game main menu #EnigmaOfFear We will release it in a few hours! 🔦https://t.co/6p9Tgxzxru https://t.co/Dwe2UJ5dJw pic.twitter.com/rs34siiORUNovember 28, 2024
This is my indie game main menu.That is all. https://t.co/6b6v1maca9 pic.twitter.com/VDHd1QYcjANovember 28, 2024
This is my indie game main menu That is allhttps://t.co/eFfcjLWqPw pic.twitter.com/k3JXV7u6DbNovember 27, 2024
This is my indie game main menu That is all https://t.co/aOoLbEw7CX pic.twitter.com/qWzO8pUaWCNovember 28, 2024
Our Indie game main menuThat is all.... https://t.co/X4hFWyuw2M pic.twitter.com/9Fvfy6cAooNovember 28, 2024
Looking to start making games yourself. You might want one of the best laptops for game development.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
