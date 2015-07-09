Freelance web design and development exposed in the new issue of net

Have you ever considered becoming your own boss? In the latest issue of net magazine, we home in on the world of freelance web design and development. There's a special report on the pros and cons of going it alone, from someone who has been on both sides of the fence. Plus, we have tips for tackling the nitty-gritty side of freelancing (from paperwork to getting paid on time), bagging the big clients and building a net of contacts that works for you.

We're offering all our readers a fantastic free ebook on mobile prototyping, taken from Rachel Hinman's The Mobile Frontier – A Guide for Designing Mobile Experiences. In it, you'll discover how the tools and methods you need to know to design mobile experiences.

As hybrid apps rise in popularity, we're seeing more and more tools dedicated to creating them. We asked James Miller to present his top 10 tips to help you create cross-platform apps more efficiently.

In our Projects section, we also have our usual collection of practical tutorials. This issue, learn how to detect and control device orientation, discover how to build an interactive prototype using framer, and master version control with Git.

Elsewhere in the issue