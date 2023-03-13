This video will transform how you work in Procreate

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

(Image credit: Art by Flo via YouTube)

Procreate has long been hailed as one of the best drawing apps available for digital artists. It's affordable, frequently updated and has a beautifully simple interface. There are tools and tricks galore to both speed up your workflow and create beautiful artwork – and the below video features 100 Procreate tips that will help you get the most out of the app whether you're a newbie or long-time user. 

It's important to note that Procreate is iOS only – meaning you'll need an iPad to use the programme. If you have yet to own Apple's popular tablet, we have a detailed guide to the wide array of iPad generations available to buy. 

Created by Art with Flo, the informative video features 100 tips that you may or may not know about Procreate. The tips vary from simple shortcuts all the way to more advanced insights such as creating a custom sketchbook within the app. My personal favourite that I will be using in the foreseeable future is using touch controls to find what layer a particular mark is on – perfect for when you accidentally leave a brush stroke somewhere it shouldn't be without having to flick through each individual layer. Another favourite is pinching out on the artwork when in the menu to preview the whole piece before you export it – what game changers!

Youtube users are singing the praises of the video's insights, with one comment exclaiming "I've been using Procreate for about a year and can't believe how many new tips you've shared!" whilst another states "I learned more in these 15 minutes than in years of using the product! You are amazing!". High praise indeed. 

Both watching the video itself and reading the comments, it's easy to see how this video is a detailed deep dive into the intricacies of this fantastic programme. As a long time user myself I definitely learnt a few new neat tricks that I will definitely be adding to my personal favourite Procreate tips.

