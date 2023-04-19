This Procreate tool is winning over artist's hearts

Procreate is full of shortcuts and hacks that will help improve your workflow. Whether you're choosing from the wide variety of drawing guides or creating custom palettes, artists certainly aren't short of handy tools that will help make creating digital art as easy as possible. But there are some features that are also just downright fun – and this latest Procreate discovery is charming the internet whilst also proving art can be accessible for everyone.

Recently shared on TikTok, the video (below) shows an artist discovering a seemingly hidden feature in Procreate where the user can turn on a tool called feedback sounds. This feature means that different actions will emit different fun sounds based on your input. Honestly, I'm shocked I haven't seen this before, especially with the large amount of Procreate tips we've seen in the past.

The video shows artist CursedCrone (opens in new tab) using the select tool on a piece with feedback sounds enabled. As the shape is drawn out, it emits a satisfying clicking noise to show when the tool is active. Once the selection is complete, it makes a delightful 'ding' sound that feels both joyful and satisfying.

I can't help but be reminded of gaining an achievement in a video game (which is exactly the kind of positive affirmation I need when making digital art). You can find a more detailed look in the video below that was shared by Procreate.

But what is the point of this feature, and why does it exist? Well, it's actually one of Procreate's many accessibility features that allows creatives with less vision to pinpoint their exact input. Whilst one of the main examples is using the selection tool, the feedback sounds are also active when using sliders to change things like brush size and colour hue, as well as when moving snippets around the screen.

It's incredibly smart, and I can only hope Procreate continues to expand upon this feature in the future to make creativity more accessible for everyone – especially if the features are as delightfully satisfying as this one

