This new AI drawing app for iPad looks like a game-changer

We've seen how the best AI art generators can turn text into stunningly realistic-looking images. Surely, there could be an app that allows you to enhance your own sketches.

Well, Drawww, which has just been released for iPad and Macs, aims to do just that. Described as a realtime AI drawing app, it almost instantly turns doodles into more complete pieces of art, with users able to choose from a number of different artistic styles.

we're live on the App Store!Realtime AI Drawing App powered by amazing Apple's chipsWorks on M1+ iPads and M1+ Macs.https://t.co/el0FJOL0jhso @_buildspace for helping bring this project to life pic.twitter.com/eYAIrhWIDWDecember 19, 2023 See more

Drawww is compatible with Apple devices that have an M1 chip or above. You sketch a rough doodle, and then you can use text prompts or select from a range of styles, such as anime or oil painting, to generate a finished illustration. The app also has a range of brushes, pencils, and erasers that can be customised. In the post on X below, one of the app's team provides a demonstration showing the process of drawing Billie Eilish. Another demonstration shows drawing Little Red Riding Hood with a can of cola.

How to drawww @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/zkOV92a8CuDecember 19, 2023 See more

a one-minute sketch with @Drawww_app Little Red Riding Hood drinks a @pepsi #buildinpublic pic.twitter.com/jlWxFEQPe9December 8, 2023 See more

The app works offline, allowing the flexibility to create pieces of art whenever inspiration comes. images are generated in a proprietary .drawww file format, which the creators of the app say is optimised for AI-assisted editing and sharing.

Drawww is available for iPadOS 17.0 or later and macOS 14.0 or later on Macs with an Apple M1 chip. The basic version of the app is free, while a 'pro' version is available for $49.99.

Got a new iPad for Christmas? Make sure you check out our pick of the best iPad accessories. And if you don't have an iPad, see the best prices in your area below.