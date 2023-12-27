This new AI drawing app for iPad looks like a game-changer

By Joseph Foley
published

Drawww turns rough doodles into finished works of art.

Drawww app for iPad
(Image credit: Tools Products FZ-LLC)

We've seen how the best AI art generators can turn text into stunningly realistic-looking images. Surely, there could be an app that allows you to enhance your own sketches.

Well, Drawww, which has just been released for iPad and Macs, aims to do just that. Described as a realtime AI drawing app, it almost instantly turns doodles into more complete pieces of art, with users able to choose from a number of different artistic styles.

Drawww is compatible with Apple devices that have an M1 chip or above. You sketch a rough doodle, and then you can use text prompts or select from a range of styles, such as anime or oil painting, to generate a finished illustration. The app also has a range of brushes, pencils, and erasers that can be customised. In the post on X below, one of the app's team provides a demonstration showing the process of drawing Billie Eilish. Another demonstration shows drawing Little Red Riding Hood with a can of cola.

The app works offline, allowing the flexibility to create pieces of art whenever inspiration comes. images are generated in a proprietary .drawww file format, which the creators of the app say is optimised for AI-assisted editing and sharing.

Drawww is available for iPadOS 17.0 or later and macOS 14.0 or later on Macs with an Apple M1 chip. The basic version of the app is free, while a 'pro' version is available for $49.99.

Got a new iPad for Christmas? Make sure you check out our pick of the best iPad accessories. And if you don't have an iPad, see the best prices in your area below.

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

