Got a new iPhone for Christmas? Here are the top accessories you need

So you've got a new iPhone for Christmas – how exciting! Once you've made it past the initial setup process and signed in with your iCloud account, it's time to start thinking about what else you need to complete your creative iPhone setup. That's where we're here to help.

Accessories for the iPhone can make or break your experience, and we've found 5 examples of the best products to help you get started, the most important of all being a sturdy phone case. We can't stress enough the importance of having a quality phone case to ensure that your new iPhone is protected from day one.

To get the most out of your iPhone, we've selected accessories to suit designers, photographers, videographers, and everything else in between. These options will not only elevate your craft but can make daily tasks that much easier too. Don't worry, you can thank us later.

1. iPhone case

A porcelain camera with a Mous Clarity 2.0 case (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

It's super important to make sure that your new iPhone is protected from the get-go, not only for peace of mind but to save you a potentially costly repair bill if the worst were to happen before any AppleCare or warranties kick in.

We should probably also mention screen protectors too, as these are essential to keeping your iPhone screen intact, and the best brand we've used is Spigen Tempered glass covers. Even if you're incredibly careful with your devices, it's still better to be safe than sorry and make sure you have a reliable phone case and screen cover to protect your shiny new Apple device.

Take a look at our guide to the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases if you have the latest iPhone series, or you can also check out our guides to the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases, as well as iPhone 14 Pro cases, and iPhone 14 Plus cases.

We highly recommend any cases or screen protectors from manufacturers like Mous, Casetify, BURGA, Otterbox, and MOFT for the perfect blend of style and protection. If you're a photographer or videographer looking for a completely integrated setup, then you can't go wrong with magnetic cases from Peak Design, and Moment.

2. iPhone tripod

(Image credit: Future)

Another accessory we think you'll benefit from is an iPhone tripod. These come in handy more than you might think, especially if you're someone who makes a lot of TikTok videos or likes to film things hands-free. They're great for just propping up your phone for watching movies on the train too.

The best thing about iPhone tripods is that they're small and portable in comparison to bigger camera tripods, and the one that we especially recommend from MOFT is magnetically attachable to the back of your phone, for convenience.

We have some extra suggestions for accessories that will pair nicely with your iPhone tripod, including a wireless shutter remote from Amazon to trigger your phone's shutter wirelessly, and without needing to touch the screen or use a timer. You also can't go wrong with one of the best ring lights either, which is great for live streaming.

3. Car/bike mounts

(Image credit: MOUS / Amazon)

If you drive, chances are you're gonna need a secure mount for your iPhone to sit securely in your car (or on your motorbike) for hands-free use when following directions. Yes, technically you can get these from pretty much every retailer but if you're looking for quality then we have some tried and tested recommendations.

Peak Design products have been made especially for content creators, and if you have a Peak Design Everyday phone case (see the iPhone case section above) then your iPhone is already equipped with its clever SlimLink locking technology to pair with the company's car vent mount or motorcycle stem mount.

If you're not interested in Peak Design's offerings, then we also suggest mounts from Mous which has a whole range of car mount accessories from adhesive suction cups to magnetic vent mounts for a secure connection that won't slide. Mous also has mounts for motorcycles too, but you'll need an IntraLock iPhone case for these accessories to be compatible.

4.Camera Protectors

(Image credit: TORRAS / Amazon)

Camera lens protectors are relatively new territory for a lot of people, but they're essentially just screen protectors for your iPhone's camera lenses instead of the iPhone screen. They exist to ensure your smartphone photos remain ultra-sharp and your lenses stay free from any dust, debris, or scratches.

Lens protectors for the iPhone come in the form of individual rings or as a panel covering multiple lenses. They are proven to work, in not only keeping your lenses scratch-free and defended from drops, but they can also assist with night photography in some cases by filtering out unwanted light.

You might be wondering if you really need camera lens protectors, and only you can make that call, but our advice is to avoid the potential for cracked lenses and invest in lens protection before it's too late. They're a small price to pay for peace of mind.

5. iPhone Lenses

(Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

Lastly, if you're a smartphone shooter who likes to film using your iPhone and are looking for some creative anamorphic lenses and diffusion filters, then look no further than Moment. The best place to buy lenses for both iPhone and Android smartphones, Moment offers a whole host of accessories to help you get the most out of your iPhone.

Our top pick from Moment would be the iPhone starter Kit where you get a Moment Case, a drop-in lens mount, an M-series lens of your choosing, plus other accessories like a wrist strap, lens cap, and lens pen. If you're looking to have some fun, go for the 14mm fisheye M series lens for smartphones.