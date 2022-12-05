The best iPhone 14 Pro cases in December 2022

So, you've got your new iPhone 14 Pro, and now you want one of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases. That's exactly what you'll find on our buying guide to the best iPhone 14 Pro cases currently available. We've poured over dozens of iPhone 14 Pro cases and selected our favourites based on a few key criteria.

First of all, a iPhone 14 Pro case needs to protect your (expensive) iPhone. Then there's the aesthetic. As digital creatives, we do like nice-looking things, and a protective case is no exception. There are bold colours, subtle looks and purely functional options, and we've included all of them here.

Another important element of the best iPhone 14 Pro case is whether they have magnets compatible with MagSafe, or whether they're just thin enough to allow the iPhone magnets pass through to attach to wallets, wireless chargers, etc. Jump down to the bottom of the page to find out more about that. And also head over to see how we test products here on Creative Bloq for your peace of mind.

The best iPhone 14 Pro cases available now

(opens in new tab) 01. Apple Silicone iPhone 14 Pro Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best iPhone 14 Pro case for basic protection Materials: silicone

Colours: 8



+ Slim fit design

+ Eight colour options

- Quite expensive for a basic case Apple's basic silicone case is available across the iPhone range, including the iPhone 14 Pro. It guarantees a perfect fit, a nice soft-touch finish and MagSafe compatibility. The iPhone 14 Pro case is available in the same eight colours as the case product for the iPhone 14, so it's also a way to brighten up the Pro's more limited colour options. CB rating: 5/5 stars (opens in new tab) 02. Apple Leather iPhone 14 Pro Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best iPhone 14 Pro case for execs Materials: leather

Colours: 5



+ Elegant design with dark colours

+ Apple quality

- Expensive due to premium leather Apple's leather iPhone 14 case is slim, sleek and has a professional appearance. It's MagSafe compatible, and there's no extra padding or reinforcement, but the leather itself should provide sufficient cushioning to protect the phone from scratches and light bumps. CB rating: 5/5 stars (opens in new tab) 03. OtterBox Frē Series iPhone Pro 14 Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) The best waterproof iPhone 14 Pro case Materials: plastic (50% recycled)

Colours: 3



+ Waterproof

+ 360-degree protection

- The most expensive case on our list If you're out in the elements a lot, this case from OtterBox is waterproof for up to an hour. That gives you a decent amount of time to fish out your phone if you drop it in water. It has a built-in screen protector and port covers for 360-degree protection, plus built-in magnets for MagSafe. CB rating: 5/5 stars (opens in new tab) 04. Casetify Bounce Case for iPhone 14 Pro Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) The best iPhone 14 Pro case for drop protection Materials: recycled plastic

Colours: 4



+ 21.3ft drop protection

+ Good grip

- Very bulky corner bumpers



If you want an iPhone 14 Pro case for rugged protection, we think we've found that in the Casetify Bounce Case. The brand claims that it can protect the phone from a 21.3ft drop, which means you could drop it from the top of a small building. The downside is that such level of protection is hardly the most inconspicuous, and the bulky corner bumpers mean this isn't a very pocket-friendly. CB rating: 5/5 stars (opens in new tab) 05. Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 Pro case View at Box.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Box.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best clear iPhone 14 Pro case Materials: Polycarbonate / TPU

Colours: 4



+ Slim design

+ Anti-yellowing coating

- Camera lip means it won't fit all MagSage uses This transparent option from Spigen provides decent if basic protection with air cushioned plastic casing. It's treated to prevent yellowing with age, and you have magnets for MagSafe, though the size of the lip around the lenses on the main camera and proximity to the MagSafe ring may mean it won't fit with accessories that go beyond the ring. CB rating: 4/5 stars (opens in new tab) 06. Spigen Liquid Air Armor View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best textured iPhone 14 Pro case Materials: TPU

Colours: 4



+ Slim, smart design

+ Grippy texture

- Textured grip may pick up debris A textured iPhone Pro 14 case can help prevent the phone from slipping out of your hands, and Spigen's Liquid Air format alos offers extra shock absorption for protection in the event that it does. Texture often adds bulk to a case, but this case is slim and light, while adding cushioning to protect the phone. It's very affordable too, listed at just $15.99 / $16.99. The downside could be keeping that textured surface clean. CB rating: 4/5 stars

Will iPhone 13 Pro cases fit the iPhone 14 Pro? The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro are similar in design, but they're not the same. The iPhone 14 Pro has slight differences. It's almost a millimetre (0.03in taller), 0.2mm (0.01in thicker) and very slightly narrower than the iPhone 13 Pro. The buttons are in a slightly different position, and the camera bump is larger and wider than before. The same applies to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, so always check you're buying a product advertised as a case for iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Also be aware that although the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus match the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max respectively in terms of size, iPhone 14 cases and iPhone 14 Plus cases won't fit the higher-end phones due to the larger camera modules.

What should I look for when choosing an iPhone 14 Pro case? When looking for an iPhone 14 Pro case, the first thing to decide is what kind of protection you want. Do you want a super slim case that protects your phone from marks and scratches without adding bulk, or do you want the reassurance of a more rugged case that will offer more cushioning if you accidentally drop your phone? And if you're worried about your camera, it's worth choosing a case that had a raised lip around the camera area to protect the lenses. Aside from that, the main thing to ensure when choosing an iPhone 14 case is that it's compatible with Apple MagSafe – you don't want a case that you have to remove in order to charge your phone. You'll also want to make sure you get the right case for your phone. There are four iPhone 14 models and they have different designs and sizes, so you need to be sure that you're buying a case that fits your phone, whether that's the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. Pay close attention to the title, description and small print when you're shopping for iPhone 14 cases. Some products have long descriptions, especially on Amazon, that can sometimes be confusing. Use of the word 'Pro' can also sometimes be misleading since it could refer to the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max but it can also refer to the case maker's 'pro' version of its own product.

What is an iPhone 14 Pro case with MagSafe? MagSafe is a magnetic system used in the iPhone since iPhone 12 that allows you to connect accessories to the back of the phone. Comprising a ring of magnets embedded in the back of the iPhone, it allows you to attach to wallets, wireless chargers, grips and more. Cases that say they support MagSafe accessories should have a built-in ring of MagSafe magnets, but some cases are advertised “MagSafe compatible” despite not having magnets – they're simply thin enough to allow the magnetic connection to pass through them. The problem is that this connection is usually quite weak and you may find it's very easy to separate your phone from the accessory.

