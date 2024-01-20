Save $100 on the drawing tablet that we gave a rare 5-star-review

There are so many good drawing tablets available these days it's increasingly hard to know which to go for. However, there's one option that our reviewers consistently recommend, and right now it offers particularly good value. The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle is reduced by $100 from $359.99 to $259.99 at Amazon . This is the lowest price we've ever seen since Black Friday in November.

We don't often give products five stars in our reviews, but our Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle review is a rare exception. Our reviewer rated it as superb all-in-one potable drawing tablet package. It offers 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, a nice 10.3 x 5.75-inch drawing area, two pen stylus and spare nibs, a storage case and Quick Keys module with 40 programmable functions, that allows the tablet itself to have a clean, minimal design.

The price already made this tablet excellent value, and is one of the reason it tops out guide to the best drawing tablets overall. With $100 off, it's even better.

Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle

Was: $359.99

Now: $259.99 at Amazon

Save: $100 (Check the box to apply a $70 voucher) Overview: We think this drawing tablet provides the best value on the market for those looking for a pen tablet for digital art or photo editing. It's a good portable size, performs well and features a high level of pen pressure sensitivity. Note that this is a pen tablet, not a pen display. It's used to allow you to provide hand-drawn input for a computer but does not have it's own display screen. Key features: x2 pen stylus with 8,192 levels of pressure | Quick Keys module | Sloped design| Storage case| 16:9 drawing space | All cables and leads needed | Works with iOS, Android, ChromeOS, Windows Price history: The standard retail price for the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle is $359.99. We've seen it reduced to around $280 on several occasions. The only time we've seen it cheaper than in this current deal was during Black Friday in November, when it was briefly reduced to $247.99. Price comparison: Xencelabs: $359.99 Reviews: In our Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle review, we gave this pen tablet five stars and saw it as a strong challenge to Wacom with expert product design, superb performance and competitive pricing.

Based outside of the US? We're tracking deals on Xencelabs drawing tablets globally, including the Medium and the Small versions of its pen tablet and its 24in Pen Display. See below for the latest prices in your area.